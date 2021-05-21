Jokic, Embiid, Curry announced as NBA MVP finalists

The Utah Jazz, who finished with the NBA’s best record and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs, had a league-best four finalists. New York, back in the playoffs for the first time since 2013 as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, had three award finalists.

The Jazz and Knicks swept the top-three spots in the sixth man of the year category, with Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles both making the list from Utah and former NBA MVP Derrick Rose from New York getting a finalist nod there as well.

Denver, Philadelphia and Golden State had two finalists apiece, while Phoenix, Detroit, Charlotte, Minnesota and Sacramento had one each.

The finalists:

Most valuable player — Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors; Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers; Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets.

Coach of the year — Quin Snyder, Utah Jazz; Tom Thibodeau, New York Knicks; Monty Williams, Phoenix Suns.

Defensive player of the year — Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz; Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors; Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers.

Most improved player — Jerami Grant, Detroit Pistons; Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets; Julius Randle, New York Knicks.

Rookie of the year — LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets; Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves; Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings.

Sixth man of the year — Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz; Joe Ingles, Utah Jazz; Derrick Rose, New York Knicks.

___

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons, from left, and Joel Embiid greet Dwight Howard and Shake Milton during a timeout in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum