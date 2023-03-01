Jokic has 100th triple-double; Nuggets down Rockets 133-112

Jalen Green had 17 points in his return after missing two games with a strained left groin and rookie Tari Eason also scored 17 as the Rockets dropped their 10th in a row.

Denver, which leads the Western Conference, never trailed and dominated Houston for most of the night. The Nuggets led by as many as 26 and were up 106-84 entering the fourth quarter.

Denver was up by 20 with about nine minutes left when coach Michael Malone took the rest of his starters out and cleared the bench.

The Nuggets were up by 20 at halftime and had stretched the lead to 86-60 with about 8 ½ minutes left in the third quarter after a 6-0 run, with the last four points from Porter. The Rockets then went on an 11-5 run, powered by seven points from Green, to get within 91-71 midway through the quarter.

Denver got going again after that, using an 8-2 spurt to make it 99-73 a couple of minutes later.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 14 points and six assists. ...Aaron Gordon scored 11 with five assists and seven rebounds. ...Denver made 16 3-pointers.

Rockets: Coach Stephen Silas said Kevin Porter Jr. is expected to return Wednesday night after missing 20 games with a bruised toe. … Boban Marjanovic delighted the home crowd when he came in late in the fourth quarter and scored eight points. ...Eason led the team with 12 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Host Memphis Friday night.

Rockets: Host Memphis Wednesday night. ___

