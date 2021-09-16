Jon Rahm motivated for more following POY snub

After the disappointment at Memorial, he won the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in June for his first major championship. He won the money title, the Vardon Trophy for the lowest scoring average and had 15 top-10 finishes.

Rahm said he’s also motivated by being passed over in the player of the year honors that went to Patrick Cantlay. Cantlay who won the FedEx Cup after edging Rahm by one stroke at the Tour Championship.

“I played amazing golf,” Rahm said. “What could have been if certain unfortunate situations didn’t happen, right? I could have had maybe one more win and the chance to compete for a medal. To think it could have been better does nothing but motivate me. I know I can get better.”

Chez Reavie had the lead at 65 after the morning wave, with Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin a stroke back. Phil Mickelson shot 70.

Caption Chez Reavie follows his putt on the 18th green of the Silverado Resort North Course during the first round of the Fortinet Championship PGA golf tournament Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Napa, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Caption Phil Mickelson hits out of a bunker onto the third green during the first round of the Fortinet Championship PGA golf tournament, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at the Silverado Resort North Course in Napa, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)