Jones scores 26, Ionescu sinks winning free throws as Liberty beat Fever 90-88

Breanna Stewart and Cloud had 16 points each for the Liberty (3-0).

Aliyah Boston led Indiana (2-2) with 27 points and 13 rebounds. Lexie Hull, starting in place of DeWanna Bonner, and Kelsey Mitchell added 15 points each.

Clark's turnovers were scattered between precise feeds to the rim to her teammates, including Boston, who bounced back from a four-point performance in a win over the Atlanta Dream on Thursday.

The Fever had an 80-68 lead with less than nine minutes remaining in the game. It was an impressive midgame run for the newly formed Fever against the reigning WNBA champs, having stormed back from down 14 early in the second quarter.

But the Liberty's experience showed up when it mattered. Jones, Stewart and Ionescu brought them quickly back into the game. They went on a 14-2 run for an 84-82 lead after Jones drained consecutive 3-pointers.

Clark said after the game she'd have to look at the tape to tell whether she was fouled on the final play. Coach Stephanie White, however, wasn't as neutral.

“I think it’s pretty egregious what’s been happening to us the last four games, you know, a minus-31 free throw discrepancy," White said. “And I might be able to understand it if we were just chucking 3s. But we’re not. We’re attacking the rim and the disrespect right now for our team has been pretty unbelievable.”

The Liberty head home to play a pair of games against expansion Golden State on Tuesday and Thursday. Indiana is at Washington on Wednesday.

