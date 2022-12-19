Jones snags lateral on final play, Raiders stun Patriots

Then came the crazy final play that will surely lead to questions about the strategy of Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who lost to his longtime assistant, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels.

New England fell one game out of the final AFC playoff spot and its last three games are all against postseason contenders.

Carr completed 20 of 38 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns. Josh Jacobs rushed for 93 yards on 22 carries as the Raiders ended a six-game losing streak to the Patriots dating to 2002. .

The Raiders appeared to take control when they scored two touchdowns in the final 5:18 of the first half.

Darren Waller, who was activated Saturday off injured reserve, caught a 25-yard TD pass. It was Waller’s first game since injuring a hamstring on Oct. 10 at Kansas City.

Las Vegas added to the lead when Malcolm Koonce blocked a punt with 23 seconds left, and Carr completed a 5-yard scoring pass to Mack Hollins with 4 seconds remaining.

Any thoughts of the Raiders cruising to victory ended quickly in the third quarter. New England cornerback Kyle Dugger jumped an out route to Davante Adams and returned the interception 13 yards for a touchdown.

Nick Folk’s 47-yard field goal with 1:21 left in the third quarter brought the Patriots within 17-13, and he made a 54-yarder early in the fourth to make it a one-point game.

NOTES

The Raiders’ streak of giving up touchdowns on 32 consecutive goal-to-go situations in the regular season ended when New England had to settle for a field goal with 11:51 left in the second quarter. The Patriots had a first down at the Las Vegas 2. New England entered the game with the NFL’s lowest red-zone touchdown percentage at 38.9%. ... Koonce’s blocked punt in the second quarter was the Raiders’ first since Nov. 2, 2014 when Denico Autry blocked one against the Seattle Seahawks that Brice Butler recovered for a touchdown. ... New England’s Josh Uche has 11 sacks in his past seven games.

INJURIES

Patriots: C David Andrews was helped off the field midway through the fourth quarter.

Raiders: G Dylan Parham (knee) and LB Darien Butler (rib) were injured.

UP NEXT

Patriots: Host AFC North-leading Cincinnati on Saturday.

Raiders: At Pittsburgh on Saturday night to mark the 50th anniversary (plus one day) of the Immaculate Reception game.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Credit: David Becker Credit: David Becker

Credit: David Becker Credit: David Becker

Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Credit: David Becker Credit: David Becker

Credit: David Becker Credit: David Becker

Credit: David Becker Credit: David Becker

Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Credit: David Becker Credit: David Becker

Credit: David Becker Credit: David Becker

Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher