Jones tosses 2 TDs, Patriots roll 54-13 as Jets lose Wilson

White eventually finished off the drive following Wilson’s injury with a 3-yard TD pass to Corey Davis to pull New York within 17-7. White ended the day 20 of 32 for 202 yards and two interceptions.

The Patriots dominated the rest of the period, scoring twice more to take a 31-7 lead into halftime. The Jets have been outscored in the first half 106-20 this season.

New England went to their bag of trick plays on the game’s opening drive to take a 7-0 lead just 2:17 into the game.

Jones threw a pass behind the line of scrimmage to receiver Kendrick Bourne, who faked the run before stopping and tossing a 25-yard touchdown pass over the top to a wide-open Nelson Agholor. It was the first career NFL pass for Bourne. The Patriots covered 65 yards in just four plays.

After a Jets punt, New England moved quickly again, getting into the red zone after just five plays courtesy of a 32-yard run by Harris.

Harris capped it off two plays later with a 1-yard touchdown run.

INJURIES

Jets: LB Jamien Sherwood, RB Ty Johnson and LB Quincy Williams were all evaluated for concussions in the third quarter. Johnson and Sherwood returned, but Sherwood left again with a calf injury. ... LB Blake Cashman also left in the third with a groin injury.

Patriots: S Devin McCourty (abdomen), DL Carl Davis (wrist), TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder) and LB Harvey Langi (knee) all left in the second quarter. ... RG Shaq Mason left in the fourth quarter with an injured abdomen.

1ST-QUARTER WOES

The Jets trailed 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and have gone scoreless for each of the first six games (outscored 44-0) this season.

The last team to be held scoreless in the opening period over its first six games was the 2008 Detroit Lions, who went 0-16 that season.

LITTLE MAN SACK

Patriots 5-foot-9 cornerback Myles Bryant brought a quick end to the Jets’ first possession, blitzing untouched off the slot and dropping Wilson for an 8-yard sack.

It was the first career sack for the second-year Bryant, who appeared in just his third game of the season.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host the Bengals next Sunday.

Patriots: Visit the Chargers next Sunday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Caption New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden, right, is congratulated by Kendrick Bourne (84) after his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne

Caption New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne

Caption New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) is escorted to the locker room after an apparent injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne

Caption New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (84) grabs a touchdown pass while covered by New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. At left is New England Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger (23). (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Credit: Mary Schwalm Credit: Mary Schwalm

Caption New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden (25) tries to break free from New York Jets safety Ashtyn Davis (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne

Caption New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) celebrates after a touchdown by Hunter Henry during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Credit: Mary Schwalm Credit: Mary Schwalm