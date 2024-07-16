Jontay Porter, banned from NBA, asks court for permission to resume career in Greece

Prosecutors have no opposition to the request, Jensen wrote.

“The proposed modification would allow Mr. Porter to pursue a very fortunate — and quickly diminishing — opportunity to earn income through his primary skillset,” Jensen wrote. “Mr. Porter, and more importantly his agent, believe such an opportunity is unlikely to arise again. ... Since being banned from the NBA there have been no other opportunities available to continue his basketball career. Mr. Porter has a limited window to earn an income through professional basketball during his prime earning years as a professional athlete.”

Porter, 24, pleaded guilty last month to a federal conspiracy crime in the scandal that got him banned from the league. He is free on $250,000 bond while awaiting sentencing set on Dec. 18 and prosecutors have estimated that he could be facing a range from just under three and a half years in prison to a little over four years.

Jensen has said Porter "was in over his head due to a gambling addiction." Porter told the court he has undergone inpatient rehab for a gambling problem and remains in therapy, which is being done virtually and wouldn't be affected by a move to Greece, Jensen said. The Greek club has also arranged in-person counseling for Porter, and plans call for his mother and mother-in-law to regularly be with Porter and his wife in Greece to provide additional family support. Porter's wife is also expecting a baby, Jensen said.

Porter averaged 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 26 games, including five starts for Toronto this past season. He also played in 11 games for Memphis in the 2020-21 season.

Porter was banned by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in April after a league probe found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors and wagered on games.

