Jordan Chiles says panel's call for her to return Olympic bronze is 'unjust' and 'significant blow'

Chiles initially finished fifth in the eight-woman final before Team USA coach Cecile Landi appealed Chiles' score, asking to receive credit for a maneuver that would boost her score by .1. The appeal was granted, moving Chiles into third. She was awarded the bronze and participated in the medal ceremony following the competition.

Romania successfully protested to the CAS that Landi's appeal was not made within one minute of Chiles' score being posted, and the panel ruled Saturday the bronze should go to Barbosu. The International Gymnastics Federation reinstated the initial order of finish and the IOC announced on Sunday it would reallocate the bronze to Barbosu.

"I have no words," Chiles wrote in an Instagram post. "This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow, not just to me, but to everyone who has championed my journey. To add to the heartbreak, the unprompted racially driven attacks on social media are wrong and extremely hurtful. I've poured my heart and soul into this sport and I am so proud to represent my culture and my country."

USA Gymnastics has said it will continue efforts to let Chiles keep the medal. The sport's governing body in the United States disputes Romania's claim that Landi's appeal came 4 seconds too late, saying Sunday it submitted video evidence to CAS that showed Landi first appealed 13 seconds before the deadline.

CAS released a detailed account of how it reached its decision on Wednesday, noting that USA Gymnastics did not voice any concern about the timekeeping system during the hearing — which USA Gymnastics was given less than 24 hours to prepare for due to clerical errors by CAS that sent notifications to the wrong email address — and that Landi noted her request for an inquiry was granted “immediately.”

The 23-year-old Chiles — who will return to competition in January when she starts her junior year at UCLA — has also been the subject of social media attacks, some of them racially charged, that she's called “wrong and extremely hurtful.”

“I am now confronted with one of the most challenging moments of my career,” Chiles posted. “Believe me when I say I have had many. I will approach the challenge as I have others — and will make every effort to ensure that justice is done. I believe that at the end of this journey, the people in control will do the right thing.”

