Jordan Morris loaned to Swansea City for remainder of season

Morris left the U.S. camp earlier this week in Florida as the final stage of his move to Swansea. Morris joins a Swans side that is second, seven points behind Norwich, which recalled American forward Sebastian Soto om Thursday from the Dutch club Telstar. The top two clubs at the end of the season receive automatic promotion to the Premier League.

“We have worked directly with Jordan and his family on completing this loan agreement as he looks to take a seminal step in his career,” Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey said.