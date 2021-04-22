Jordan releases alleged plotters following king's appeal

The king asked authorities to look into releasing the detainees — some of whom come from powerful tribes on which the monarchy has historically relied — following a petition from their relatives.

“As a father and a brother to all Jordanians, and in this holy month of tolerance and solidarity, when we all wish to be with our families, I ask the relevant officials to look into the proper mechanism to have those who were misled into following the sedition return to their families soon," the king said, according to a palace statement.

He added that if the "sedition" had not been halted, "it could have taken the country in a difficult direction, God forbid.”

Abdullah has said that Hamzah is at home in his own palace under the king's care. The two appeared in public together earlier this month for the first time since the rift in a show of unity. It's unclear what, if any, restrictions are still being imposed on the prince.

The dispute was a rare public feud at the highest levels of the monarchy. Jordan is a close Western ally that has long been seen as a bastion of stability in a volatile region. It borders Israel, the occupied West Bank, Syria, Iraq and Saudi Arabia.