Joshua Wong sentenced in another Hong Kong activism case

Wong rose to prominence in 2014 pro-democracy protests in the Chinese territory and is in prison after being convicted of multiple charges during authorities' crackdown on the city's pro-democracy movement. He intends to plead guilty in the city's biggest national security case, in which he faces a potential penalty of up to life in prison.

The former student leader of the 2014 protests was not a leader of the 2019 protests, but his continued activism and high profile made him a target of the authorities. The jailing and silencing of activists like Wong have damaged faith in the future of Hong Kong, with many young professionals responding to the shrinking freedoms and autonomy by moving abroad.