BreakingNews
New restaurant, deli to offer wraps, subs, sandwiches; numerous waffle options
X

Journalist working for AFP news agency killed in Ukraine

Nation & World
6 minutes ago
International news agency Agence France-Presse says its Ukraine video coordinator has been killed Tuesday during a rocket attack near the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut

PARIS (AP) — French international news agency Agence France-Presse says its Ukraine video coordinator was killed Tuesday during a rocket attack near the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

In a tweet, AFP said other agency journalists were with Arman Soldin at the time of the Grad rocket bombardment.

French media outlets reported that the late afternoon attack took place in the vicinity of Chasiv Yar, a town near Bakhmut. Russian forces have been trying to capture the city for nine months, making Bakhmut the focus of the war's longest battle.

Soldin was 32 years old and born in Sarajevo, now the capital of Bosnia, according to the French media reports.

AFP said it was “devastated” at Soldin's death and “all of our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones.”

In May 2022, French journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, who was working in Ukraine for BFM-TV, was killed near Severodonetsk in the east.

In Other News
1
Man guilty in Texas protest killing posted 'I am a racist'
2
Putin tells WWII event West is waging a 'real war' on Russia
3
Signed in purple ink, Minnesota dedicates highway to Prince
4
Former Vikings, Cal QB Joe Kapp dies at age 85
5
Rita Lee, Brazil's long-reigning Queen of Rock, dies at 75
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top