Joy Harjo picture book 'Remember' to come out next year

The poem “Remember,” published nearly 40 years ago, is a tribute to the cosmos and our place in it. Admirers of “Remember” extend beyond the poetry community: NASA announced last year that some lines were included in a plaque/time capsule on a spacecraft headed for the Trojan asteroids orbiting Jupiter.

“‘Remember’ is one of my earliest poems. It came together as I was first becoming a poet, and needed to remind myself about what mattered,” Harjo said in a statement. “Every one of us needs spiritual food for how to negotiate this life of struggles and beauty. The poem has a life of its own. This poem has accompanied me much of my life. It is on a spacecraft heading to Jupiter, it is a song, dances have been made of it, and it has been translated into my Mvskoke language."