JPMorgan 1Q profit up sharply, helped by improving economy

The nation's largest bank by assets said Wednesday that it earned $14.3 billion, or the equivalent of $4.50 per share, in the year's first three months. That's compared to a profit of $2.87 billion, or 78 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Excluding the loan loss releases, the bank earned $3.31 per share. The results were significantly better than the forecast from analysts, who were looking for JPMorgan to report a profit of $3.10 per share, according to FactSet.