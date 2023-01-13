JPMorgan 4Q profits rise, helped by higher interest rates

The New York-based bank said Friday that it earned $11.0 billion last quarter, up from $10.4 billion in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, JPMorgan said it earned a profit of $3.57 a share compared to $3.33 a share in 2021, much better than the $3.08 a share that analysts were expecting.

The biggest driver of JPMorgan's profits this quarter was higher interest rates. The bank, like its competition, have been helped considerably by the Federal Reserve hiking rates aggressively to combat inflation. JPMorgan's net interest income was $20.3 billion, up 48% from a year earlier.