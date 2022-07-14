JPMorgan profit takes a hit in second quarter, shares drop

The nation’s largest bank by assets said Thursday that it earned a profit of $8.65 billion, or $2.76 per share in the period. That compares to a profit of $11.95 billion, or $3.78 per share, in the same period a year ago. Last year’s profits were boosted by a one-time release of JPMorgan’s loan-loss reserves, which were funds the bank set aside to cover potentially bad loans during the pandemic.

The results came in below Wall Street’s expectations. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting the bank to earn a profit of $2.89 a share.