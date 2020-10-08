JPMorgan puts $30B toward fixing banking's 'systemic racism'

Black households are several times more likely to be what is known as unbanked, meaning they do not have a primary checking account with a traditional bank, or underbanked, where households still rely on high-cost financial services like check cashing, pawn shops and payday loans.

Since the death of George Floyd, an African American man killed while in police custody in Minneapolis in May, large U.S. banks have made public efforts to address the disenfranchisement of Black and minority communities within the financial system.

In the immediate aftermath of Floyd’s death, JPMorgan announced a commitment of $1.75 billion toward programs they said would help address racial inequalities. But since then, as protests have remained constant in some urban centers, there has been a push for banks to do more.

Citigroup announced last month it is committing $1 billion toward closing “the racial wealth gap” in the United States, including $550 million toward homeownership programs for racial minorities. Wells Fargo’s CEO apologized last month for dismissing concerns that few Black executives are being promoted within the bank.

American banking still has a long way to go to fix the problems of the past. Banks large and small are still regularly cited for discriminatory practices, including allegations of “redlining” Black homebuyers. Redlining is a practice in which banks deny or avoid providing credit services to consumers because of racial demographics or the neighborhood where they live.