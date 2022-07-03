JT Poston goes wire-to-wire in John Deere Classic

Poston birdied the first three holes, bogeyed Nos. 5 and 6 and parred the next 10. He made a 4-footer for birdie on the par-5 17th and parred the 18th.

The 29-year-old player from Hickory, North Carolina, won a week after tying for second in Connecticut in the Travelers Championship. He also won the 2019 Wyndham Championship.

The British Open is July 14-17 at the Old Course at St. Andrews.

Combined Shape Caption J.T. Poston walks to the sixth tee during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Combined Shape Caption J.T. Poston putts on the ninth green during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall