Judge acknowledges Floyd family pain, sentences Chauvin

Cahill said he would issue a 22-page memorandum explaining his rationale for the sentence, saying it's “not the appropriate time” to be “profound or clever.” His sentence went 10 years beyond what was called for in sentencing guidelines. Cahill said that was “based on your abuse of a position of trust and authority and also the particular cruelty shown to George Floyd.”

Chauvin said his ruling wasn't based on “emotion or sympathy,” but he acknowledged the widespread pain that Floyd's death has caused for the community.