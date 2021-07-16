Judge: All options on table for site of collapsed building

The news of the financing effort came from the court-appointed receiver, Michael Goldberg, who also shared that the property's insurer would be paying out $31 million in insurance money, according to WPLG.

Goldberg acknowledged the differing opinions over what to do with the property in Surfside.

“Some people want it sold and the proceeds immediately distributed, some want to rebuild on the property. And some believe this is hallowed ground and that it should be forever a memorial,” Goldberg said, according to WPLG.

Miami-Dade County authorities said at least 97 people died from the June 24 collapse of a portion of the condominium complex. As of Friday, 94 of those victims had been identified, with potentially at least one more person buried in the rubble.

Shortly after Friday’s hearing began, a resident of the complex asked the judge for a moment of silence. Afterward, the resident, Oren Cytrynbaum, reflected on the tragedy.

"Each day gets a bit easier. You are not sure what's gonna happen but everyone is helping each other," he told Miami's CBS4 News. "We've been getting close with our neighbors and the community and everyone's been helping each other. It just seems like you're going from a very dark place to a bright light of hope down the end of the road."

That pain has opened debate among grieving families over the matter of whether it is appropriate to rebuild on the site or whether it should be turned into a memorial.

Some family members have suggested the government buy the property for use as a memorial, saying the blood spilled on the site made it inappropriate for commercial development. But other survivors want the structure rebuilt so they can move back in.

On Thursday, the mayor of neighboring Miami Beach proposed setting aside an area of a park in his city to erect a memorial for the victims of the Surfside tragedy.

“So many in my community knew or were one degree of separation from the victims of this unthinkable tragedy,” Mayor Dan Gelber wrote in a letter to the judge.

The judge has fast-tracked the lawsuits that have been filed as a result of the disaster and has authorized Goldberg to begin disbursing insurance money to the victims and families.

Much of Friday’s hearing focused on establishing an organizational structure to help guide future proceedings.

A wooden heart at a makeshift memorial remembers the family of Vishal and Bhavna Patel, who died along with their 1-year-old daughter Aishani, in the collapse of the nearby Champlain Towers South building, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Removal and recovery work continues at the site of the partially collapsed condo building, Wednesday, in Surfside. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Molly MacDonald, with Mercy Chefs, hangs a sign on behalf of Princeton Church at a makeshift memorial remembering the victims of the nearby collapsed Champlain Towers South building, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Mercy Chefs has set up a mobile kitchen to feed search and rescue teams working at the site three meals a day. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Damaged vehicles are transported from the rubble of the Champlain Towers South building, as removal and recovery work continues at the site of the partially collapsed condo building, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky