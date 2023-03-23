Judge allows anonymous jury for Trump rape lawsuit trial

“Anonymity will help ensure that their decision is based solely on the facts presented to them,” Habba said, insisting those facts would “irrefutably vindicate” Trump.

Besides having their names kept confidential, jurors will be transported to and from court and sequestered from the public while on breaks there.

There is a history of federal courts finding that jurors' names are public record, and reasoning that such openness quells potential public suspicions about the selection process. But courts also have allowed exceptions to protect the jury, sometimes in cases involving allegations of terrorism, organized crime or prior jury tampering.

This winter, for example, anonymous juries were used in the Brooklyn federal criminal trials of a New Yorker convicted of fighting for the Islamic State extremist group in Syria, and of a former cabinet-level Mexican official convicted of shielding violent drug cartels from police in exchange for huge bribes.

Carroll's case isn't a criminal one, though it involves an alleged rape. The former Elle magazine advice columnist says Trump forced himself on her in a dressing room in a luxury department store after they met by chance and joked about trying on lingerie.

Trump denies sexually assaulting or even knowing her, while repeatedly adding that she's "not my type."

They were photographed together with their then-spouses at a 1987 social event, an image Trump has dismissed as a momentary encounter he doesn't remember. He misidentified Carroll as one of his ex-wives when he was shown the picture last year while being questioned under oath in the lawsuit.

The Associated Press generally does not identify people who allege they have been sexually assaulted, unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll has done.