Judge appears skeptical over effort to dismiss Dominion suit

Powell and Giuliani, both lawyers who filed election challenges on Trump's behalf, and Lindell made various unproven claims about the voting machine company, including that the company was created in Venezuela to rig elections for the late leader Hugo Chavez and that it has the ability to switch votes. Dominion has also sued Fox News and conservative media outlets over the same claims.

Dominion attorneys said that the three made purposeful and specific false claims aimed at defaming the voting company and that the claims persisted even after their legal claims challenging the election failed.

“These were statements made in press conferences, in rallies, on social medial, on television ... including after the very lawsuits they’re referencing to the court were dismissed," attorney Tom Clare said.

Powell and Lindell appeared in court; Giuliani, whose law license was suspended in New York on Thursday after a panel found he'd made false statements about the election, did not.

There was no widespread fraud in the election, which a range of election officials across the country, including Trump’s attorney general, William Barr, have confirmed. Republican governors in Arizona and Georgia, key battleground states crucial to Biden’s victory, also vouched for the integrity of the elections in their states.

Nearly all the legal challenges from Trump and his allies were dismissed by judges, including two tossed by the Supreme Court, which includes three Trump-nominated justices.

The judge plans to rule at a later date.

Associated Press writer Nomaan Merchant in Washington contributed to this report.