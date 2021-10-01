Judge: Arbery's mental health records can't be used at trial

The decision by Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley further limits defense attorneys’ efforts to portray Arbery as an aggressive young man with a troubled past when the case goes to trial soon, with jury selection scheduled to start Oct. 18.

The judge ruled that Arbery's medical privacy, even in death, trumped the right of the men standing trial to a robust defense. And he concluded that a registered nurse's "highly questionable diagnosis” in 2018 that Arbery suffered from mental illness could unfairly prejudice the jury.