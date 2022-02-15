Judge backs Lee Enterprises rejection of hedge fund nominees

Alden's critics have also raised concerns about the likelihood that the New York hedge fund would impose extreme cost cuts and extensive layoffs at Lee's newspapers if it were able to buy the company. That is the model Alden has used to boost profits at the more than 200 newspapers it has already acquired, including the Boston Herald, Chicago Tribune, Orange County Register and Denver Post.

But Alden, which owns 6.3% of Lee's stock, said it is looking out for other shareholders because it believes Lee has underperformed since it bought all of Berkshire Hathaway's newspapers in 2020 and has been struggling with the transition to publishing news online.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to provide Lee with competent leadership that will improve returns for shareholders and the quality of journalism for readers,” Alden said in a statement.

Alden said it questions why Lee has made payments over the last two decades to companies associated with Moloney and why the company has done business with the personal law firm owned by its corporate secretary. Lee has defended its corporate practices and said it is making solid progress in growing digital subscriptions and online ad revenue.

Alden became one of the nation’s largest newspaper owners in recent years by buying up all of Tribune’s and MediaNews Group’s publications.

Two other hedge funds that hold significant stakes in Lee have said they believe the company is worth much more than Alden offered.

Since November when Alden announced its bid, Lee's stock jumped as high as $44.43 before falling back to its current levels in the mid $30s. The stock was trading up 3% around midday Tuesday at $36.59.