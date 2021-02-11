Judge declines new arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse

Binger refused to make a deal, saying a murder defendant’s address is public record.

Rittenhouse’s attorneys supplied Schroeder with Rittenhouse’s current address in a filing Feb. 3 with a request it be kept secret. Binger said the address is just a post office box.

“That is completely unacceptable,” Binger wrote in a reply brief.

Kenosha was engulfed in violent protests that went on for several nights in August after a white police officer shot Blake, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

Prosecutors allege Rittenhouse, who is white and was was 17 at the time, answered a group’s call on social media to protect Kenosha businesses. During a demonstration the night of Aug. 25, Rittenhouse allegedly opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle on Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz, killing Rosenbaum and Huber and wounding Grosskreutz. Prosecutors have charged Rittenhouse with multiple counts, including homicide.

Rittenhouse has maintained he fired in self-defense after Rosenbaum, Huber and Grosskreutz attacked him. Supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement have painted Rittenhouse as a trigger-happy white supremacist. Conservatives upset over property destruction during recent protests have portrayed him as a patriot exercising his right to bear arms.

In January, Rittenhouse was seen drinking at a Mount Pleasant bar and posing with two men as they made white supremacist hand gestures. Five men also serenaded him with the anthem of the neo-fascist group the Proud Boys.

Rittenhouse could consume alcohol in a bar under Wisconsin law because he was with his mother.