BreakingNews
New Lebanon middle school teacher dies of injuries following crash

Judge delays Trump’s sentencing in hush money case until September to consider Supreme Court ruling on immunity

Judge delays Trump’s sentencing in hush money case until September to consider Supreme Court ruling on immunity
Nation & World
2 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Judge delays Trump’s sentencing in hush money case until September to consider Supreme Court ruling on immunity.

In Other News
1
Tesla sales fall for second straight quarter despite price cuts, but...
2
Marketa Vondrousova is the first defending women's Wimbledon champ out...
3
In wake of Supreme Court ruling, Biden administration tells doctors to...
4
AI is learning from what you said on Reddit, Stack Overflow or...
5
Stock market today: Wall Street hovers around records as Tesla's jump...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top