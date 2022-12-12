Judge denies Pablo Lyle new trial in Miami road rage death

“After carefully reviewing all of the issues raised, taken individually or cumulatively, the court does not believe that the claims raised by the defense support the granting of a new trial,” the judge said.

The actor had been accused of punching Hernandez, who died a few days after the March 2019 incident. Lyle’s brother-in-law was taking the actor, his wife and two children to the airport. The car passed that of Hernandez, who stopped at a red light, got out and approached the window of Lyle’s vehicle to claim that they had blocked his way.

Security video footage showed Lyle and Hernandez got into an argument, and that the actor punched Hernandez in the face. Lyle claimed he acted in self-defense and his children were terrified and that he feared Hernandez had a weapon.

The unarmed Hernandez suffered a traumatic brain injury and died four days later at a hospital.

Credit: Carl Juste Credit: Carl Juste

