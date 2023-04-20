Judge dismissive of Trump's reasons to skip NY rape trial

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina asked Kaplan on Wednesday to instruct the jury at the trial that Trump's absence was intended to spare New York City and the court system from the logistical burdens his presence would entail.

On Thursday, Tacopina responded to a deadline set by the judge to let him know whether Trump would attend the trial by saying it was too early to say, since that's a decision Trump will make during the trial.

In his order, the judge noted that Trump announced earlier this week that he'll speak at a campaign event in New Hampshire on April 27, the third day of the scheduled trial.

“If the Secret Service can protect him at that event, certainly the Secret Service, the Marshals Service, and the City of New York can see to his security in this very secure federal courthouse,” Kaplan wrote.

On Wednesday, Carroll attorney Roberta Kaplan in a letter to the judge mocked Trump's proposed jury instruction, saying Trump manages to make it to wrestling championships, political conventions, civil depositions and campaign functions.

If so, she wrote, “then surely he could surmount the logistics of attending his own federal trial.”