Judge: Georgia probe prosecutor can't question fake elector

The judge's decision Monday likely has no real bearing on the future of Willis' overarching investigation into what she has called “a multi-state, coordinated plan" by Trump's campaign to influence the results of the 2020 election. But it served as a rebuke of Willis and provided ammunition to her critics who have accused her of pursuing a politically motivated case.

McBurney said in his order that Willis was within her rights to host the fundraiser but that her decision “has consequences.”

“She has bestowed her office’s imprimatur upon Senator Jones’s opponent. And since then, she has publicly (in her pleadings) labeled Senator Jones a ‘target’ of the grand jury’s investigation,” the judge wrote. “This scenario creates a plain — and actual and untenable — conflict. Any decision the District Attorney makes about Senator Jones in connection with the grand jury investigation is necessarily infected by it.”

Willis serves as the "legal advisor" for the special grand jury and she and her prosecutors "largely shape the grand jury's investigation by subpoenaing witnesses and leading their questioning," McBurney wrote in his order.

The order says Willis and her team cannot subpoena Jones or seek to obtain any records from him, may not publicly categorize him as a subject or target of the special grand jury’s investigation and may not ask the special grand jury to include any recommendations about him in its final report.

McBurney denied a request from 11 of the other people who signed the false electoral certificate to disqualify Willis from matters regarding them and also declined to quash subpoenas for them.

Willis opened the investigation last year, and a special grand jury was seated in May at her request. The special grand jury cannot issue an indictment but instead will issue recommendations when its investigation is done. It will then be up to Willis to decide whether to seek an indictment from a regular grand jury.