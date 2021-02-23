Judge hearing dispute over proper venue in Flint water case

Lawyers for Rick Snyder want two misdemeanor charges to be dismissed. They argue that Snyder worked in Ingham County, not Genesee County, so the indictment returned by a one-man grand jury in Flint should not stand.

Snyder, a Republican, is charged with willful neglect of duty. Emergency managers who were appointed by Snyder to run Flint switched the city's water source to the Flint River in 2014-15 while a new pipeline was being built from Lake Huron.