Judge hits 43rd HR, Yanks beat Ms 7-2 for winning home mark

Trevino homered in the fourth and added a drive into Monument Park in the eighth against Ryan Borucki. The first-time All-Star has his nine homers this year, matching his total in four previous big league seasons, and set a career high with 32 RBIs.

Seattle has lost seven of 11 since heading into the All-Star break on a 14-game winning streak.

Adam Frazier hit a run-scoring single in the fourth off Germán, who won for the first time in three starts since coming off the injured list. He allowed two runs and six hits in five innings with three walks and a strikeout.

With Alex Rodriguez seated behind home plate, Judge hit a 420-foot drive, sending a first-pitch 87.4 mph fastball into the visiting bullpen in left field,

Judge is on pace for 67 homers, six more than the Yankees record set by Roger Maris in 1961. Judge reached 43 homers in his 101st game and New York’s 104th game while Maris hit his 43rd in his 114th game and the Yankees' 115th on Aug. 12, 1961.

Eligible for free agency after the World Series. Judge has 10 homers in 12 games since the All-Star break ad 13 in his last 16 games.

Ron Marinaccio, Aroldis Chapman, Jonathan Loáisiga and Wandy Peralta combined for one-hit, scoreless relief.

Gonzales allowed six runs for the first time since giving up seven on July 3 last year at Texas. He yielded nine hits in 5 1/3 innings and for the second time in three starts matched his career high of three homers allowed.

MARINERS MOVES

Seattle traded LHP Anthony Misiewicz to Kansas City for cash. Misiewicz was 0-1 with a 4.61 ERA in 17 appearances before being designated for assignment Sunday. The Mariners also claimed OF Travis Jankowski off waivers from the Mets, who designated him for assignment Friday. Jankowski batted .167 in 43 games with the Mets.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: 1B Ty France missed a second straight game with a sore left wrist. Manager Servais said France is feeling better but is not ready to swing yet.

Yankees: RHP Luis Severino (right lat) threw for the first time since going on the injured list July 14. Severino was also transferred to the 60-day IL along with RHP Miguel Castro (right shoulder strain). ... RHP Clarke Schmidt was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre and RHP Carlos Espinal had his contract selected from Scranton.

UP NEXT

Seattle RHP Logan Gilbert (10-4, 2.78 ERA) opposes New York RHP Jameson Taillon (10-2, 3.72) Tuesday.

