dayton-daily-news logo
X

Judge hits 51st HR as Yankees snap skid, top Angels 7-4

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, right, drops his bat after hitting a three-run home run as Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi, center, watches along with home plate umpire Alan Porter during the XX inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, right, drops his bat after hitting a three-run home run as Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi, center, watches along with home plate umpire Alan Porter during the XX inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Nation & World
By GREG BEACHAM, Associated Press
23 minutes ago
Aaron Judge hit a three-run shot for his 51st homer of the season, and the New York Yankees snapped their three-game losing streak with a 7-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a three-run shot in the fourth inning for his 51st homer of the season, and the New York Yankees snapped their three-game losing streak with a 7-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

Judge connected for the second straight night at Angel Stadium, driving a high fastball from Mike Mayers (1-1) into the elevated right-field stands. An Orange County crowd packed with Yankees fans gave another raucous standing ovation to the California-born slugger attempting to chase down Roger Maris’ AL home run record of 61 set in 1961.

He's right on pace: Judge and Maris both had 51 homers through the Yankees' first 130 games.

Judge had three hits and scored two runs. Andrew Benintendi and Anthony Rizzo hit early solo homers for New York, which lost starter Jameson Taillon to a bruised right forearm when he was hit by Magneuris Sierra's line drive to end the second inning

Six Yankees relievers finished, and 27-year-old rookie Greg Weissert (1-0) earned his first major league win. The Long Island-born Fordham product replaced Taillon and retired the Angels’ next six hitters in order.

Max Stassi and Mike Ford homered for the Angels, whose four-game winning streak ended despite Touki Toussaint's five innings of one-hit relief.

Shohei Ohtani doubled and singled in his third consecutive multi-hit game for Los Angeles, which hasn't won five straight since April.

Mayers struggled in the converted reliever's fifth career start, giving up eight hits and five earned runs in four innings.

Benintendi homered in the first inning and Rizzo followed in the second, both left-handed batters connecting to right field.

Stassi ended his 1-for-40 slump in the second with his eighth homer, his first since Aug. 5.

But the Yankees loaded the bases with two outs in the third and scored two runs when Ford couldn't field a bouncing throw from Luis Rengifo at first.

TAILLON TAGGED

Taillon was in pain as he left the mound after getting hit by Sierra's line drive, which resulted in the final out of the inning when second baseman DJ LeMahieu fielded the ricochet. Taillon yielded two hits and two runs in his abbreviated start, striking out two.

X-rays on Taillon's forearm showed no fractures, the team announced.

USED FORD

Continuing his hot start with the Angels, Ford homered for the second straight night against the organization that employed him from 2012 until last season, when he was traded to Tampa Bay. Ford belonged to a whopping seven different teams in the ensuing 14 months, but he hadn’t hit any homers since the Yankees traded him until these two shots for the Halos.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: OF Harrison Bader is hitting off a tee and running. He could begin playing in games next week. The trade-deadline acquisition has yet to play for New York due to a foot injury that has sidelined him since June. ... Two starting pitchers are making progress. Luis Severino (back) will begin a rehab assignment later this week, while Nestor Cortes (groin) will throw a bullpen Wednesday in Anaheim.

Angels: RHP Michael Lorenzen will make one last rehab start before he returns, interim manager Phil Nevin said. Lorenzen has been out since early July with discomfort in his pitching shoulder.

UP NEXT

The series concludes with two Orange County natives on the mound. Newport Beach's Gerrit Cole (10-6, 3.31 ERA) returns to his boyhood stadium to face Mission Viejo's Patrick Sandoval (4-9, 3.05), who will make his first career appearance against the Yankees after back-to-back excellent starts on the road.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, center, gestures as he scores after hitting a three-run home run while Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi, left, watches along with home plate umpire Alan Porter during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, center, gestures as he scores after hitting a three-run home run while Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi, left, watches along with home plate umpire Alan Porter during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, center, gestures as he scores after hitting a three-run home run while Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi, left, watches along with home plate umpire Alan Porter during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Combined ShapeCaption
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani bites his had after hitting a single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani bites his had after hitting a single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Combined ShapeCaption
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani bites his had after hitting a single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Yankees starting pitcher Jameson Taillon throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

New York Yankees starting pitcher Jameson Taillon throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Yankees starting pitcher Jameson Taillon throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Yankees' Andrew Benintendi rounds first after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

New York Yankees' Andrew Benintendi rounds first after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Yankees' Andrew Benintendi rounds first after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Yankees' Andrew Benintendi, left, is congratulated by Aaron Judge after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

New York Yankees' Andrew Benintendi, left, is congratulated by Aaron Judge after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Yankees' Andrew Benintendi, left, is congratulated by Aaron Judge after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

In Other News
1
G20 environment ministers in Bali spur global climate action
2
Zombie cells central to the quest for active, vital old age
3
Mikhail Gorbachev's death mourned as passing of rare leader
4
U.N. monitors head to troubled Ukraine nuclear plant
5
Venus Williams, Raducanu, Osaka all out in US Open 1st round
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top