Judge homers again as Cortes, Yankees roll past Orioles 6-0

New York scored three times in the third on a double by DJ LeMahieu and a two-run drive by Judge off Dean Kremer (3-2). Judge has nine homers in his last 12 games against Baltimore and 36 over his career — his most against any opponent.

The Yankees lead the majors with 166 homers, the most they’ve hit through the first 96 games of a season in franchise history.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa extended his hitting streak to 12 games with an RBI single and Trevino followed with a double that increased the lead to 5-0 in the Aaron Hicks drove in the sixth run with a single in the ninth.

VACCINATION

Every member of the Orioles’ 40-man roster is now vaccinated, the club said. That means the entire team can travel to division rival Toronto on Aug. 15-17.

SCORING CHANGE

The Yankees used four outfielders in the second against Adley Rutschman, who hit a fly ball to left that was dropped by second baseman Gleyber Torres on the warning track. The official scorer initially charged Torres with an error but later awarded Rutschman his 18th double in 19 games.

STACKING WINS

The Yankees have won at least 66 of their first 97 games for the 10th time in franchise history.

MOVES

Yankees: RHP Shane Greene was designated for assignment. Greene made his first appearance for the Yankees since he was a rookie in 2014 on Saturday and gave up a home run.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: RHP Ron Marinaccio (shoulder inflammation) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list. … ​​OF Giancarlo Stanton is feeling “beat up” but he could be back in the lineup Tuesday. … RHP Michael King will need surgery to repair his fractured elbow. He could be ready for spring training if he doesn’t require Tommy John surgery, manager Aaron Boone said.

UP NEXT​​

Yankees: LHP Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.24 ERA) will start the series opener Tuesday against the Mets and RHP Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.55 ERA).

Orioles: RHP Austin Voth (1-1, 6.38 ERA) is starting Monday against the Rays and RHP Corey Kluber (6-5, 3.73 ERA)

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Aaron Judge celebrates after his two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Aaron Judge celebrates after his two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Jose Trevino slides home to score on a double by DJ LeMahieu during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass Combined Shape Caption New York Yankees' Jose Trevino slides home to score on a double by DJ LeMahieu during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Combined Shape Caption Baltimore Orioles head trainer Brian Ebel, left, helps home plate umpire Scott Barry get relief with a wet towel around his head after the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Orioles and the New York Yankees, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Baltimore. The Yankees won 5-0. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass Combined Shape Caption Baltimore Orioles head trainer Brian Ebel, left, helps home plate umpire Scott Barry get relief with a wet towel around his head after the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Orioles and the New York Yankees, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Baltimore. The Yankees won 5-0. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass