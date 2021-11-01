Judge hopes to seat Kyle Rittenhouse jury within a day

Bystander video captured Rosenbaum chasing Rittenhouse but not the actual shooting. Video showed Huber swinging a skateboard at Rittenhouse before he was shot. Grosskreutz had a gun in his hand as he stepped toward Rittenhouse and was shot.

Prosecutors and the defense will be sifting the jury pool in hopes of seating panelists friendly to their view of the case — or at least keeping off the jury anyone who's not.

William Hanrahan, who spent 19 years as a prosecutor and was a Wisconsin circuit judge for 13, said the attorneys will also be trying to influence potential jurors.

“What each side is going to do is attempt to prejudice the jury right out of the chute, to strategically plant seeds to subtly set forth their positions,” Hanrahan said. “For a seasoned judge, it’s going to be a challenge here because some lawyers are really good and able to slowly introduce their case in the form of questions to the potential jurors."

Attorneys for both sides urged the judge to send questionnaires to the people summoned as potential jurors to detect bias and speed the process. Schroeder, 75, the longest-serving circuit court judge in Wisconsin, denied the request.

The judge said he disliked questionnaires in general because he was afraid most people won’t fill them out or that it would tip them off that they may be on the Rittenhouse case, increasing the chances they would discuss it with friends and family.

Schroeder said each side will be allowed to strike seven people to reach a total of 20 jurors. The judge hasn’t specified how many of those would be alternates.

Hanrahan, who presided over hundreds of jury trials, said he rarely allowed questionnaires and he doesn't think their absence in this case will mean much. It's always difficult seating a jury in a high-profile case, particularly now with 24-hour news catering to one viewpoint or another, Hanrahan said.

Hanrahan said the process could be done in a day if the judge is aggressive in limiting questions attorneys can ask.

“As a judge I would be asking (potential jurors) to make that commitment to set aside what they believe the facts to be and set aside what they believe the law to be,” Hanrahan said. "To essentially be a tabula rasa, a blank slate.”

Rittenhouse faces two homicide counts, one of attempted homicide and two of recklessly endangering safety for firing his weapon near others. He's also charged with possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

___ Bauer reported from Madison, Wisconsin.

___

Caption FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse waits for his motion hearing to begin with one of his attorneys, Natalie Wisco, at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., in this Oct. 25, 2021 file photo. Rittenhouse is white. So were the three men he shot during street protests in Kenosha in 2020. But for many people, Rittenhouse's trial will be watched closely as the latest referendum on race and the American judicial system. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News, Pool via AP, File) Credit: Sean Krajacic Credit: Sean Krajacic

Caption Kyle Rittenhouse appears at a pretrial hearing in Kenosha Circuit Court, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in advance of his trial which is scheduled to begin Nov. 1, in Kenosha, Wis. Rittenhouse shot three people, killing two of them, during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha in August 2020. (Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mark Hertzberg Credit: Mark Hertzberg

Caption FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2020, file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse carries a weapon as he walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., during a night of unrest following the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse is white. So were the three men he shot during street protests in Kenosha in 2020. But for many people, Rittenhouse's trial will be watched closely as the latest referendum on race and the American judicial system. (Adam Rogan/The Journal Times via AP, File) Credit: Adam Rogan Credit: Adam Rogan

Caption This undated photo shows Anthony Huber, right, who died in Kenosha, Wis., Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, along with Hannah Gittings. Huber was fatally shot, Aug. 25, 2020, along with Joseph Rosenbaum by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer on Aug. 23. Rittenhouse was 17-years-old when he traveled from his home in Illinois, just across the Wisconsin border, during protests that broke out. Jury selection in the Rittenhouse trial was due to start Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. (Hannah Gittings via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited