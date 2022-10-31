Judge: Injunction remains against North Dakota abortion ban

In the weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade precedent earlier this year, the Red River clinic shut down its single location in Fargo and moved just a few miles across the state line to Moorhead, Minnesota, a state where abortion remains legal. But the clinic continued to press its lawsuit arguing that the North Dakota constitution grants a right to abortion.

When Romanick blocked the law from taking effect, he acknowledged that the clinic had moved but noted doctors and hospitals would still be affected by the statute.

The law makes abortion illegal except in cases of rape or incest or when the life of the mother is in danger — any of which would have to be proven in court. Otherwise, a doctor who performs an abortion would face a felony charge, which abortion rights supporters say could stop doctors from performing abortions even if the mother’s health is at risk.