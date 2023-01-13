Judge lets writer's rape claim proceed against Donald Trump

Lawyers for the former president had asked the judge to toss out the lawsuit after Trump said the encounter at an upscale Manhattan department store never happened.

Trump said Carroll made the claim publicly for the first time in a 2019 book to generate book sales.

Carroll was a longtime Elle magazine columnist. She initially sued Trump for defamation after he mocked her claims that he sexually assaulted her in late 1995 or early 1996 after they had a chance meeting in the department store and she agreed to help him pick out lingerie for a friend.

Trump has repeatedly denied the encounter took place, calling her allegations “a complete con job” and saying “she’s not my type.”

“No pictures? No surveillance? No video? No reports? No sales attendants around??” Trump said in one of various statements and interviews. “People should pay dearly for such false accusations.”

Carroll sued Trump with the rape claim in November, when the Adult Survivor's Act took effect.

Messages sent to lawyers in the case for comment were not immediately returned.