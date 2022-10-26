Judge mulls mental evaluation in Kavanaugh threat case

Roske is charged with attempting to murder a justice of the United States. He has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say Roske, who had recently worked as a substitute teacher, traveled from California to Kavanaugh's home in Chevy Chase, Maryland, with the intent of killing him. Roske pulled up near the home in a taxi shortly after 1 a.m. on June 8 carrying a suitcase with a gun and ammunition; a tactical chest rig with pepper spray and a knife; a flashlight; a laser; a thermal monocular and other burglary tools, according to court papers.

Spotted by two U.S. marshals who were part of 24-hour security provided to the justices, Roske was apprehended after he called 911 and told a police dispatcher that he was near Kavanaugh’s home and wanted to take his own life.

The leaked opinion draft led to protests, including at several of the justices' homes. Roske's arrest spurred the House to approve a bill expanding that around-the-clock security protection to the justices' families.