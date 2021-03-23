Judge mulls requiring PG&E to turn off power more frequently

PG&E's potential liability for that September fire came just a few months after it emerged from a 17-month stint in bankruptcy triggered by its responsibility for a series of wildfires in 2017 and 2018 that killed more than 100 people and destroyed more than 27,000 buildings.

The utility has since adopted a program of pre-emptively cutting power in areas where fire danger is high.

PG&E attorney Kevin Orsini said the utility shares the judge’s goal of reducing wildfire risks posed by its power lines as the company pours billions of dollars into upgrading its equipment. He said the plan is workable.

The judge said he is now faced with a “Hobson's choice" of imposing measures that will increase the frequency and scope of power outages during windy and hot conditions to the consternation of affected households and businesses or allowing the electricity to stay on at the risk of losing more lives and homes.

The judge asked PG&E to submit more information about how the tougher conditions would affect the frequency of blackouts before he makes a ruling that he said will come ahead of the start of this summer's wildfire season.