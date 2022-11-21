Judge orders Amazon to stop retaliations against organizers

In her ruling, Gujarati also noted Bryson was fired before the union was formed, which makes it different from other cases where a slowdown of organizing support was shown after the firing of a union activist.

Bryson was fired in April 2020, weeks after participating in a protest over working conditions during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. While off the job during a second protest, he got into a dispute with another employee. Amazon did its own investigation into the dispute and cited a violation of the company's vulgar-language policy for terminating Bryson. The company denies the firing was connected to organizing activities.

Shortly after Bryson was fired, he filed a complaint with the NLRB. An administrative law judge concluded earlier this year the company pursued a "skewed investigation" into the dispute designed to blame Bryson. Amazon has said it would appeal that ruling in the NLRB's own administrative process. Friday's court ruling came from a separate federal case filed by the agency, which doesn't have enforcement powers.

On Friday, Gujarati ordered Amazon to post English and Spanish copies of the court order at the Staten Island facility that voted to unionize. She also ordered the company distribute electronic copies to employees and hold a mandatory meeting where the order can be read aloud.