Judge orders release of Wisconsin woman in Slender Man case

Weier and Geyser left Leutner for dead, but she crawled out of the woods and was found by a passing bicyclist. She suffered 19 stab wounds and barely survived.

Weier and Geyser told investigators they stabbed Leutner because they thought Slender Man was real. They said they thought attacking her would make them his servants and keep him from killing their families. Bohren sentenced Geyser in February 2018 to 40 years in a mental health facility.

When Weier petitioned Bohren for conditional release in March, she said she had exhausted all her treatment options at Winnebago and she needed to rejoin society. Prosecutors countered that Weier remains dangerous and will have a hard time making friends, which could lead her to associate with mentally disturbed people.

But Bohren found prosecutors failed to prove Weier remains a threat and that nothing suggests she'll hurt people again, according to online court records documenting Thursday's hearing.

Asked via email for comment on Weier's reaction to the judge's decision, her attorney, Maura McMahon, said only that Weier was led out of the courtroom “pretty quickly.”

