Judge orders Tunisian Islamist leader to stay in custody

The Ennahdha party denounced in a statement on Facebook the "unjust imprisonment" of its leader, after Ghannouchi was arrested by police Monday. On its English-language Twitter account, the party said Ghannouchi has been charged with conspiracy against state security and ordered to be imprisoned pending trial.

Ghannouchi, 81, is the most prominent critic of President Kais Saied. He served as speaker of Tunisia’s parliament until Saied dissolved the body last July and seized most executive powers in the North African country — a move that Ghannouchi and other opponents call a coup.