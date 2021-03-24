Judge rejects ex-CIA worker's try to dismiss hacking charges

Crotty, though, said the reliance on a White Plains grand jury rather than one seated in Manhattan was necessitated by an “external force,” the pandemic, rather than an effort to exclude certain segments of the population from being empaneled.

He called the decision by prosecutors to seek indictment in White Plains “entirely proper."

A lawyer for Schultz did not immediately comment.

Prosecutors say the 2017 release of secrets by WikiLeaks resulted from the largest leak of classified information in CIA history.

Schulte worked as a coder at the agency’s headquarters in Langley, Virginia, where some of the CIA’s digital sleuths design computer code to spy on foreign adversaries.

A jury last year deadlocked on espionage charges, though it convicted Schulte of less serious charges of contempt of court and making false statements. Prosecutors sought a retrial.

Wednesday's ruling may foreshadow the outcome of a similar request to toss out charges in the case against Ghislaine Maxwell, the ex-girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein charged with procuring teenage girls in the 1990s for him to sexually abuse.

Lawyers for Maxwell, who has pleaded not guilty in a case presided over by a different judge, argued in pretrial motions earlier this year that the White Plains grand jury that returned an indictment against her after her July arrest did not include enough Hispanic and Black grand jurors.

Maxwell, 59, faces a July trial.