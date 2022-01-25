Judge says BNSF unions can't strike over new attendance rule

The unions said they were surveying their members about whether they would support a strike because the stringent new rules would sanction workers for taking sick time or time off to attend a family member's funeral. They said the rules would provide an incentive for workers to come in when they are sick even if they have COVID-19 symptoms and punish local union officials who take time off to represent workers at disciplinary hearings.

Union officials didn't immediately respond Tuesday to questions about the ruling.

BNSF said it came up with the new system to modernize its policy and give its employees an easier way to see where they stand under the rules. The railroad didn't immediately respond to the ruling.

BNSF is one of the nation’s largest railroads, and it operates 32,500 miles (52,300 kilometers) of track in 28 western states.