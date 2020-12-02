Judge says no to digging up remains of President Harding

Marion County Family Court Judge Robert Fragale denied Blaesing's request in early November, saying there was no good reason to exhume the remains.

Doing so would only “create an unnecessary destruction of the memorial and grounds established to preserve the late President and his historical recognition,” the judge said.

In 2015, a match between James Blaesing’s DNA and that of two Harding descendants prompted AncestryDNA, a DNA-testing division of Ancestry.com, to declare his link to the president official.

At the time, Blaesing told The Associated Press he was delighted. Five years later, he told the AP his mother’s legacy as the daughter of a U.S. president is shaping up to be little more than a footnote in the new museum and that he had not been approached to provide details of her life or even a photograph for the coming display.