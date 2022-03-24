Judge scolds ex-NBA star Ray Allen for skipping jury duty

U.S. District Judge Marcia Cooke told Allen, 46, during Wednesday's hearing that he had disrespected the court by skipping out on jury service. Her order says “no man or woman is above performing that civic duty.”

Allen had been selected to serve last week as a juror in a fatal carjacking trial, but did not appear even after Cooke delayed the trial a day so that he could attend the jersey retirement ceremony of former Boston Celtics teammate Kevin Garnett, according to the Miami Herald.