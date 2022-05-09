Judge sentences Jared Fogle associate to 27 years in prison

Taylor was executive director of the Jared Foundation, a nonprofit that Fogle started to raise awareness and money to fight childhood obesity. He provided evidence that led to the criminal case against Fogle, his one-time boss and close friend.

Taylor was originally sentenced in 2015, but U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt in 2020 found that he had received ineffective legal assistance because his lawyer had failed to challenge three criminal charges against him for which there was no factual basis.

Taylor’s attorneys asked Pratt to sentence him to 19 years, while prosecutors sought a prison sentence of 35 years. Pratt gave him a lesser sentence because he provided important information to federal law enforcement that helped them bring charges against Baldwin and Fogle.

During Monday's sentencing hearing, Pratt described the four-year grooming, exploitation and molestation of the children from 2011-2015 as a “mutual perversion” between Taylor, Baldwin and Fogle.

Taylor told the court Monday that he was a “vile, selfish, self-loathing, sorry excuse” for a human, but that time in prison had changed him. He said he had taken advantage of a sex offender rehabilitation class while incarcerated.

Federal prosecutor Kathryn Olivier read statements during Taylor’s sentencing from some of the victims — some of whom are Taylor and Baldwin’s relatives — who said they expect to need mental health help and medication for the rest of their lives. One victim said she checks for cameras anytime she’s in the bathroom at a house that isn’t hers.