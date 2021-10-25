Judge sets final ground rules for Rittenhouse trial evidence

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said if Schroeder allowed Black to testify only about the timeline of events that night he wouldn't call his own expert to the stand. Defense attorney Mark Richards agreed to the deal.

Binger asked Schroeder to bar a video that shows police telling Rittenhouse and other armed militia members on the streets that they appreciated their presence and tossing Rittenhouse a bottle of water. The prosecutor said the video would transform the trial into a referendum on police procedure that night when it isn't relevant.

“This is a case about what the defendant did that night,” Binger said. “I'm concerned this will be turned into a trial about what law enforcement did or didn't do that night.”

Defense attorney Corey Chirafisi argued the video shows that police felt Rittenhouse wasn't acting recklessly. Binger countered that the shootings happened after Rittenhouse interacted with the police, but Schroeder decided to allow the video.

“If the jury is being told, if the defendant is walking down the sidewalk and doing what he claims he was hired to do and police say good thing you’re here, is that something influencing the defendant and emboldening him in his behavior? That would be an argument for relevance," the judge said.

Schroeder also denied Binger's request to bar the defense from referring to Rosenbaum, Huber and Grosskreutz as rioters, looters or arsonists. The judge said those terms would be allowed if the defense can produce evidence showing that's what they were.

Many conservatives have flocked to support Rittenhouse, calling him a patriot and making him a symbol for gun rights and raising $2 million for his bail. Others, including some liberals and activists, portray him as a domestic terrorist and say he made a volatile situation worse.

Associated Press writer Doug Glass contributed from Minneapolis.

Caption Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder presides over Kyle Rittenhouse's pre-trial hearing at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. The Wisconsin judge laid out the final ground rules Monday on what evidence will be allowed when Rittenhouse goes on trial next week for shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in August 2020. (Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mark Hertzberg Credit: Mark Hertzberg

Caption Mark Richards reenacts movements that Kyle Rittenhouse made on the night of the shootings as Judge Bruce Schroeder listens during a motion hearing at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP) Credit: Sean Krajacic Credit: Sean Krajacic

Caption Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger appears for Kyle Rittenhouse's motion hearing at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP) Credit: Sean Krajacic Credit: Sean Krajacic

Caption Mark Richards, right, whispers to fellow attorney Corey Chirafisi during a motion hearing for Kyle Rittenhouse at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP) Credit: Sean Krajacic Credit: Sean Krajacic

Caption Judge Bruce Schroeder speaks during Kyle Rittenhouse's motion hearing at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP) Credit: Sean Krajacic Credit: Sean Krajacic

Caption Judge Bruce Schroeder listens as Corey Chirafisi, an attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, speaks during a motion hearing at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP) Credit: Sean Krajacic Credit: Sean Krajacic

Caption Corey Chirafisi, one of Kyle Rittenhouse's attorneys, appears during a motion hearing for Rittenhouse at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP) Credit: Sean Krajacic Credit: Sean Krajacic

Caption Seen on a video conference call, expert witness Robert Willis, top right, is sworn in before giving testimony during a motion hearing for Kyle Rittenhouse at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP) Credit: Sean Krajacic Credit: Sean Krajacic

Caption Kyle Rittenhouse attends a motion hearing at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP) Credit: Sean Krajacic Credit: Sean Krajacic

Caption Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger attends Kyle Rittenhouse's motion hearing at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP) Credit: Sean Krajacic Credit: Sean Krajacic