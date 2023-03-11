Judge sides with ConocoPhillips Alaska in well data dispute

ConocoPhillips Alaska last year sued the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, seeking to block the commission from releasing data from five wells, three of which are in the Willow project. The company argued the release of the data would infringe on ConocoPhillips Alaska's rights under federal law and the federal leases. The commission oversees oil and gas drilling in the state.

According to court records, terms within the company's leases with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management specify that the federal land management agency will withhold well data from the public during the duration of the lease. Each lease is for an initial 10 years and subject to renewal or extension.

The company also received permits from the commission. State law calls for the commission to hold confidential well information filed with it for two years following the completion of a well. But attorneys for ConocoPhillips Alaska said in court documents that the law also allows for an extension. They say the state Department of Natural Resources commissioner denied an extension request.

Attorneys for the company said that if the data were publicly disclosed, the company's “competitive advantage resulting from its investment in the leases and drilling, for which it took on the risks of failure and paid tens of millions of dollars, will be lost.”

The Alaska Department of Law, which represented the commission, in court filings said the two-year period of confidentiality had passed and urged Gleason to dismiss the case.

Gleason said the case boiled down to whether federal law pre-empted state law regarding public release of the well data. She ruled that state disclosure laws that would allow for public disclosure of the data sooner than that which is permitted by federal law were pre-empted.

The Department of Law is reviewing the decision, department spokesperson Patty Sullivan said Friday.