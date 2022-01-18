Judge signs plan, resolves Puerto Rico bankruptcy battle

“We still have a lot of work ahead of us,” he said.

José Luis Dalmau, president of Puerto Rico's senate and a member of the main opposition party, also praised the plan and called it a transcendental step for the island's economic recovery.

“From this moment on, a new page of fiscal responsibility, good governance and unity begins, which will lead to a more prosperous economy, a climate of job creation and greater fiscal stability,” he said.

Puerto Rico’s government declared in 2015 that it could not afford to pay its more than $70 billion public debt load accumulated the debt through decades of mismanagement, corruption and excessive borrowing. It then filed for the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history in 2017.