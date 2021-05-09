Judge slain in Sicily by mafiosi put on path to sainthood

Four gunmen shot at Livatino's car as he drove without bodyguards. The alleged masterminds and attackers were eventually arrested and convicted. The Agrigento area is a power base for the Stidda, a group of mobsters who rival Cosa Nostra, the Sicilian Mafia with its main stronghold in the Palermo area across the island. Helping in the prosecution was description from a northern Italian businessman who was driving by and witnessed the shooting.

For the beatification, Livatino's blood-soaked shirt was taken from investigators' evidence deposits and put into a glass-enclosed reliquary, a holder of relics for faithful who want to venerate those beatified.

The Vatican has been considering developing a doctrine about excommunicating Catholic mobsters. That drive followed a visit by Pope Francis in 2014 to the southern Italian region of Calabria, the stronghold of the ‘ndrangheta crime syndicate, which is one of the world’s biggest cocaine traffickers. Francis met with the father of a 3-year-old boy slain in the region’s drug turf wars and declared that all mobsters are automatically excommunicated from the Catholic Church.

The Vatican’s commission on human development on Sunday said that to honor Livatino a working group was set up to study “excommunication for mafias,” an initiative which will involve bishops worldwide.